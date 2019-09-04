Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xin Yan

Workspace illustration 01

Xin Yan
Xin Yan
  • Save
Workspace illustration 01 environment web design resume workspace flat illustration
Download color palette

Hello, friend!

This is an illustration of my design for a company's resume website. Looking forward to the following illustrations. I hope you will like it.

I am a freelancer,
I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design, Animation
If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/
WhatsApp: +86 17853686073
WeChat：xych76

More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2019
Xin Yan
Xin Yan

More by Xin Yan

View profile
    • Like