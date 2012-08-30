Racco

Icon design for recently released application that brings Apples Passbook passes (to come in iOS6) to the Android platform

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.attidomobile.passwallet

Soon to be released on Blackberry & Windows phones too

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
