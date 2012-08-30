joey gifford

Basketball court

Basketball court basketball court idaho bengals big sky
After Oregon came out with their wild court, our people asked me to come up with something not quite as wild but different. This is what I came up with. Unfortunately, once I submitted my concepts, they took the ideas and ran with them, creating a final product that is disappointing.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
