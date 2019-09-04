Friendkit - Bulma Social Media UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey there Everybody ! Next month we are releasing our next html Template : Friendkit, a Bulma based Social Media UI Kit. Here's a quick view of the feed.
A lot of awesome UI will be available, and of course, lifetime updates. We are almost there, stay tuned for more.
Visit our website :
https://cssninja.io
Our Envato Portfolio :
cssninjaStudio
Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio