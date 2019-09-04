Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Friendkit - Bulma Social Media UI Kit

Friendkit - Bulma Social Media UI Kit vector ui html template feed social media dashboard design modern clean bulma app
Hey there Everybody ! Next month we are releasing our next html Template : Friendkit, a Bulma based Social Media UI Kit. Here's a quick view of the feed.

A lot of awesome UI will be available, and of course, lifetime updates. We are almost there, stay tuned for more.

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

Posted on Sep 4, 2019
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
