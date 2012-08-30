👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs
The Rescue After The Storm Church Flyer Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Charity Events, Sermons, Confrences, Youth Programs etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file. All text and graphics in the file are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 6 one-click color options.
Inspiration
Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not high-minded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who gives us richly all things to enjoy; That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate; Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life. – 1 Timothy 6:17-19
See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.