The Rescue After The Storm Church Flyer Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Charity Events, Sermons, Confrences, Youth Programs etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file. All text and graphics in the file are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 6 one-click color options.

Inspiration

Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not high-minded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who gives us richly all things to enjoy; That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate; Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life. – 1 Timothy 6:17-19

