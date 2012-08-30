Whisky Buttons

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm re-designing a single malt whisky web site and looking at a button style for calls to action on the home page.
Trying a few different versions ... using the bottle with whisky in it as reference for the top one, and the black label with gold text off the top of the bottle for the black ones.
I like them all but i think i'm going to go with the middle one as it sits nicely with the bottle and gives me a good contrast to work with.