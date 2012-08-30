Julie Chabin

x200

x200 retina icons
Started to adapt this design to retina.
Should work on the shuffle and music note icons a little bit more.

Let me know if you see something strange :)

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Head of Design at Product Hunt ✌️

