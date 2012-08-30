Jack Duncan

Laluna

Laluna childrens illustration hand drawn illustration little boy
This summer I took my kids to see Disney's Brave and before the movie started this little short film titled "LA LUNA" came on...this little boy was the lead character. I had to draw him and here is my version of it....Thanks for looking!

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
