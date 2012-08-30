derek deal

StepBrothers Tribute G1988

derek deal
derek deal
  • Save
StepBrothers Tribute G1988
Download color palette

my piece for the Step Brothers tribute show at G1988

Did we just become best friends? Yep!

full version on tumblr

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
derek deal
derek deal

More by derek deal

View profile
    • Like