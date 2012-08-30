Ruff House Art

Letterpress Great Dane Coaster

Ruff House Art
Ruff House Art
  • Save
Letterpress Great Dane Coaster letterpress great dane dog coaster paper coaster illustration
Download color palette

An illustration of our wonderful Great Dane, Jack...who's now famous on a letterpress coaster!
www.ruffhouseart.com/great-dane-dog-letterpress-paper-coasters

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Ruff House Art
Ruff House Art

More by Ruff House Art

View profile
    • Like