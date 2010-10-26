David Wärnberg

Safemode - alternative cover

David Wärnberg
David Wärnberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Safemode - alternative cover album cover design alternative
Download color palette

This is a preview from the latest album design i've done.
Tell me what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
David Wärnberg
David Wärnberg
Creative Director by day, gamer by night.
Hire Me

More by David Wärnberg

View profile
    • Like