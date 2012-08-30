👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs
The Power of Grace Church Flyer and CD Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Sermons, Bible Studies, Youth Programs, Bulletins, Campus Ministries etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.
Note: The 3D Text is not editable, but a 2D Editable Option is available if you need to change the title.
Inspiration
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8-9
Matching Sermon: Grace that makes you say Wow! by Jeremy Herr
See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.