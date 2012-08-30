Livie Leontidis

Latica

Livie Leontidis
Livie Leontidis
  • Save
Latica rose web login logo red ui
Download color palette

Tried out something smooth, fresh and romantic...but not too much :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Livie Leontidis
Livie Leontidis

More by Livie Leontidis

View profile
    • Like