Jorge - Porta Potty Character #1

Character design! This is Jorge. Soft, pastel colours, with some light watercolour texturing, a huge white mustache, an even huger sombrero, and interactive detailing on his shirt.

Working on an exciting personal project at the moment - for people who take their pooping seriously. 💩

Follow the rest of this project on our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/wilderbeast.tv/

