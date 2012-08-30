Peter Garcia

Lingerie Site Design

lingerie site web webdesign minimalist minimalistic white fashion simple web ui fashion design
Another version of a lingerie site that I'm redesigning.

Here is the full version: http://www.marionserenio.com/shots/lingerie_template.png

