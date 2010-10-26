Dell

Instatuts Redesign

Dell
Dell
  • Save
Instatuts Redesign webdesign news ui ux blog magazine blue green
Download color palette

Made some updates to this beast! Hopefully can get some attention later though.

Original: Instatuts.com
Updated: (Larger Version)
http://cl.ly/1298d71b4ba2ac0fc124

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Dell
Dell

More by Dell

View profile
    • Like