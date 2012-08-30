Dave Verwer

Part of the new look for Review Times

Dave Verwer
Dave Verwer
  • Save
Part of the new look for Review Times web
Download color palette

Part of a fairly large update to http://reviewtimes.shinydevelopment.com.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Dave Verwer
Dave Verwer

More by Dave Verwer

View profile
    • Like