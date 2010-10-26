Luke Dorny

Transporter

Transporter badge aluminium aluminum metal automotive vw volkswagen rebound rockwell
Admittedly not as fantastical to the eye as the others, but this one doesn't exist. Based off of the Volkswagen badge on my bus.

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
