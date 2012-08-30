Jord Riekwel

Forklift

A while back I was working on a logo for an online inventory management system (SaaS/in the cloud, you know).

This logo proposal was rejected, but still purchased in the end to be used as an illustration.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
