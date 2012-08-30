Luke Harrison

Portfolio Redesign - Blog Design

Luke Harrison
Luke Harrison
  • Save
Portfolio Redesign - Blog Design web design web design blog lukedidit sheffield
Download color palette

A quick preview of a portfolio redesign which I'm currently putting together. I've learned a lot since my original portfolio went up (www.lukedidit.com) and I'm looking to bring its design more in line with my current skillset. This page in particular is a design for the design blog. Trying to keep it simplistic and functional.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Luke Harrison
Luke Harrison

More by Luke Harrison

View profile
    • Like