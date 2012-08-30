Dark UI Element

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guys, this is my first ever shot on Dribbble!
I've just been trying out some new techniques. I really like how this has turned out, but I know it can be better. If there's anything you think I should do to make it look better, please let me know in the comments!
Thank you! It's great to finally be here!