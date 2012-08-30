J. Prashanth Prasadarao

Dark UI Element

J. Prashanth Prasadarao
J. Prashanth Prasadarao
  • Save
Dark UI Element skeuomorphism skeuomorphic ui button slider dark minimal prashanth john
Download color palette

Hey guys, this is my first ever shot on Dribbble!

I've just been trying out some new techniques. I really like how this has turned out, but I know it can be better. If there's anything you think I should do to make it look better, please let me know in the comments!

Thank you! It's great to finally be here!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
J. Prashanth Prasadarao
J. Prashanth Prasadarao

More by J. Prashanth Prasadarao

View profile
    • Like