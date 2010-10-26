Brian White

WordPress as a CMS 2

WordPress as a CMS 2
Just dug these up for Amber today and thought i would post them as well as offer them in a photoshop document for use on WP as a CMS sites. Thanks to Cory at ithemes, there is a link in the psd file to their site. http://www.TriLionStudios.com/dribbble/wpascms.psd.zip

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
