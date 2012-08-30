Boudewijn Danser

Anti nuclear icon

Anti nuclear icon icon nuclear illustration vector
Icon I made for the European Green Party. This version was too cartoony and got tooned down. But I like it!

See the rest here:
http://www.boudewijndanser.nl/serieus/iconen-voor-website/

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
