jollly logo concept logo jolly horse vector stylized
first concept for a startup called "jolly" based of the term jolly from horse racing, the favorite horse to win.

wanted to incorporate the 3 Ls in the mark to push the user into remembering the extra L in the name

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
