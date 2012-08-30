Nigel Payne

Plastic Stencil Type

Plastic Stencil Type typography stencil fonts
I've a few scans I'd like to turn into typefaces.
Are services such as http://www.yourfonts.com/ the way to go to make cheap useable font files?

Rebound of
Hand Printed Type
By Nigel Payne
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
