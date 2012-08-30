Fraser Deans

Pricing slider user interface debut forms slider
This is my debut shot on Dribbble. Thanks for the invite from @Aleksandar Djuric.

It allows the user to adjust the price they charge from a preset recommended price.

Aug 30, 2012
