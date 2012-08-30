🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
My adorable hedgehog "GGOONG - GGEONG".
He is 3 years old.
But he's gone to heaven yesterday.
I'm really sad and sorry.
He was really sick. But I couldn't do anytihng.
I miss him.
And I really love him and really sorry.
I love you.
-ssebong
http://www.facebook.com/ssebongkim
www.ssebong.com