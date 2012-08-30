My adorable hedgehog "GGOONG - GGEONG".

He is 3 years old.

But he's gone to heaven yesterday.

I'm really sad and sorry.

He was really sick. But I couldn't do anytihng.

I miss him.

And I really love him and really sorry.

I love you.

-ssebong

