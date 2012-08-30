ssebong

My adorable hedgehog "GGOONG - GGEONG".
He is 3 years old.
But he's gone to heaven yesterday.
I'm really sad and sorry.

He was really sick. But I couldn't do anytihng.

I miss him.
And I really love him and really sorry.
I love you.

-ssebong

http://www.facebook.com/ssebongkim
www.ssebong.com

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
