🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-pro-designer-business-cards-psd-template/2918755
Are you an Artist, Digital Artist, Graphic Designer or a Rocker/Band Manager? This business card is a must have, it's all about who you actually are. The card features a unique LAYOUT, STUNNING DESIGN & REALISTIC TEXTURES to give you the edge.
The template is LOADED with tonnes of effects which are editable to give you a whole new look.
Features:
2 Psd Files - Designer & Multipurpose
Standard Size - 3.5 x 2 inches
Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.125” bleed
Visually Stunning
Limitless Options
AUTO MASK EFFECT FOR PHOTOS
Realistic Textures
Double Sided - Front and Back
100% Editable