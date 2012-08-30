premadepixels.com

Creative Pro Designer Business Cards PSD Template

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com
  • Save
Creative Pro Designer Business Cards PSD Template artistic artistic business card band business card business card corporate business card creative business card design creative business cards designer digital artist card free photoshop business cards graphic artistic graphic designer graphic designer business card graphic river business cards musician business cards night club business card photo effects photo fx photographer business card pro design professional business cards sherman jackson
Download color palette

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/creative-pro-designer-business-cards-psd-template/2918755

Are you an Artist, Digital Artist, Graphic Designer or a Rocker/Band Manager? This business card is a must have, it's all about who you actually are. The card features a unique LAYOUT, STUNNING DESIGN & REALISTIC TEXTURES to give you the edge.

The template is LOADED with tonnes of effects which are editable to give you a whole new look.

Features:

2 Psd Files - Designer & Multipurpose
Standard Size - 3.5 x 2 inches
Print Ready - CMYK @ 300 dpi with 0.125” bleed
Visually Stunning
Limitless Options
AUTO MASK EFFECT FOR PHOTOS
Realistic Textures
Double Sided - Front and Back
100% Editable

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com

More by premadepixels.com

View profile
    • Like