Keep it clean V2

Keep it clean V2 illustration water colour ink stencil heron print water color watercolor
A slight re working of the 'keep it clean' heron. I have updated the old textured background in favor of a brighter and more interesting water colour effect.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
