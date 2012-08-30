Casper Elkjær Maul

Interface for retail shops

Casper Elkjær Maul
Casper Elkjær Maul
  • Save
Interface for retail shops intranet administration interface user helvetica calendar button stroke
Download color palette

Administration/intranet for a larger retail chain. Different setup within every district.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Casper Elkjær Maul
Casper Elkjær Maul

More by Casper Elkjær Maul

View profile
    • Like