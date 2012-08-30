Baidu Input Method Pink Skin

JJ Ying

First piece of work done @ Baidu for Input Method on Mac. And this must be the most feminine skin I've ever done. :D

Quite envy you guys who may never know what Input Method is! :D

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
