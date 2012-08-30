Jaku - The Walking Dead

A collaboration with the super talented Rita Fei (https://twitter.com/xRitzx). Check out her Dribbble: http://dribbble.com/ritzbitzfei which doesn't even show 1/10th of her ability. She was kind enough to provide (most) of the zombie. All I did was add some sprinkles to an otherwise perfectly ghoulish creature!

By far the funnest icon to date. Aim? To get the most haunting, skin-crawling, creepy looking ghoul on your SpringBoard. Zombies. Always a blast. Lock your doors!