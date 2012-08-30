cr24ti7e

Fnv (Dutch Union) "kiss the vision to life"

art union fnv commission commercial project
for an internal campaign, about renewed vision inside the union. a cute, romantic take on the snow white/sleeping beauty legacy.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
