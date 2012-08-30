Paul Steinhilber

new phonetrait icon

Paul Steinhilber
Paul Steinhilber
  • Save
new phonetrait icon icon design ios app phonetrait p ios6
Download color palette

As I am no longer allowed to use my previous icon, I'm on the search for a new icon for phonetrait.

I'm trying to combine a 'P' and a speech bubble.
Quite happy with this version.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
Paul Steinhilber
Paul Steinhilber

More by Paul Steinhilber

View profile
    • Like