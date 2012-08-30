Lloyd Harvey

Pastel Experiment 1

pastel experiment dark gothic monster
My first 'Shot' here on Dribbble so I thought I'd upload something I did a few days ago to test everything out. Seems fitting that I post up and experiment I did using pastels for the first time.

Posted on Aug 30, 2012
