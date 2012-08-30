Samuel Q. Green

Sam Flynn

Sam Flynn profile card profile tron sam flynn ui futuristic future glow
Having fun with the Profile box playoff. Drop shadows? We don't need no stinkin' drop shadows.

Background based on the lovely resources provided by one @Haziq Mir . Thank you.

Rebound of
Profile
By Robert van Klinken
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
