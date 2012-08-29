Ben Barnes

Bear Lake Monsters

Bear Lake Monsters
It's that time of year again! My fantasy football team logo, the Bear Lake Monsters, based - naturally - on the mythological (?) Bear Lake Monster.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
