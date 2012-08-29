Greg Shuster

Solterra Logo

Logo for an organic farm in the Florida panhandle. Really cool place with all free range policies and fresh cuts. Built a custom WP site for them as well. Check it out @ www.solterranaturalmeats.com

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
