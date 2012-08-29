🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Set your goals, dream big, accomplish greatness today with the 'Giftedsolifted X Allison Magpantay' Legend Bracelet.
Everyday you wear your Legend Bracelet you start off with the 'GIFTED' side up. 'Gifted Beyond Extraordinary' indicates you have a PURPOSE today. You are set to accomplish any goals you strive for. When you feel like you accomplished something in your day, flip it over to the 'LIFTED' side. 'Lifted Beyond The Ordinary' indicates that you ACCOMPLISHED your goal. With the 'Giftedsolifted X Allison Magpantay' Legend Bracelet, you are reminded everyday to leave your legacy one day at a time.
