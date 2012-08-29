Liz Nugent

Princess Mononoke

Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent
  • Save
Princess Mononoke miyazaki illustration painting girl princess mononoke
Download color palette

Work in progress for the sketch swap over at http://www.tenpacesanddraw.com/ ! Having a blast, look for the final there some time soon!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent

More by Liz Nugent

View profile
    • Like