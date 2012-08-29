Jeff Witters

Lists

Jeff Witters
Jeff Witters
  • Save
Lists app iphone ios lists application web application
Download color palette

Personal web / mobile app I am working on to remember small list of location like restaurants, bars, shops etc.

Everything seems to be to bloated just a simple list of places ranked by distance from your current location.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Jeff Witters
Jeff Witters

More by Jeff Witters

View profile
    • Like