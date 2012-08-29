Doug Houvener

Health Care Reform

Doug Houvener
Doug Houvener
  • Save
Health Care Reform magazine headline health care
Download color palette

Header that's going in our magazine this month. Here's to many, many more designs of mine being published!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Doug Houvener
Doug Houvener

More by Doug Houvener

View profile
    • Like