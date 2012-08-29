Day/Night Illustration Series: Night (final & textured)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is the final textured version of my Night illustration. I designed the basic illustration in Illustrator CS6, based off of hand drawn sketching and did the final texturing in Photoshop CS6.
Full sized view that shows full details (this dribbble shot removes most of the fine details) can be found here
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/46397123768
For sale here
http://society6.com/GavinThompson/Night-AL9_Print