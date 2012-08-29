Gavin Thompson

Day/Night Illustration Series: Night (final & textured)

Day/Night Illustration Series: Night (final & textured)
This is the final textured version of my Night illustration. I designed the basic illustration in Illustrator CS6, based off of hand drawn sketching and did the final texturing in Photoshop CS6.

Full sized view that shows full details (this dribbble shot removes most of the fine details) can be found here
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/46397123768

For sale here
http://society6.com/GavinThompson/Night-AL9_Print

Rebound of
Day/Night Illustration Series: Night version pre-texture
By Gavin Thompson
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
