Citronella

1989 Dodge Diplomat

Citronella
Citronella
  • Save
1989 Dodge Diplomat diplo car pixel orange dodge diplomat
Download color palette

My dad ran a taxi company when i was growing up. All the cabs were old Diplomat police cars. I didn't have a jungle gym to play in, I only had wrecked taxis.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Citronella
Citronella

More by Citronella

View profile
    • Like