Paul Chin

Ta-ku x Assembly Line Collective

Paul Chin
Paul Chin
  • Save
Ta-ku x Assembly Line Collective album art podcast beats ta-ku perth australia
Download color palette

I know what it looks like, but you can relax. I promise you, no one is retro-ing Photoshop CS1.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Paul Chin
Paul Chin

More by Paul Chin

View profile
    • Like