Ryan Myers

Icon #1: Bubble App - More detail

Ryan Myers
Ryan Myers
  • Save
Icon #1: Bubble App - More detail bubble icon app 3d
Download color palette

Added some additional reflections and increased the low lights. Feeling better...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Ryan Myers
Ryan Myers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Myers

View profile
    • Like