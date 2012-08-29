Brian Steely

The Recyclers (for client)

The Recyclers (for client) custom lettering hand drawn type typography vector recycle
So now I go from from the way I see things to client work. This is the type treatment for an educational poster I'm creating for children on "recycler insects."

Every year Orkin prints 38x26" laminated posters and distributes them to teachers around the country to teach children about various insects. I always have a fun time designing!

I'm using the arrows to show the recycle motion, but also create the diamond shape of the logo. I was also able to wrap the diamond in the design as well, which is always a plus.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
