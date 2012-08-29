Eric Westbrook

Landing Redesign

Eric Westbrook
Eric Westbrook
  • Save
Landing Redesign html5 css3 html5 video video background
Download color palette

This is the upcoming homepage of ericwestbrook.net. Currently viewable HERE though at the moment, a modern desktop browser is required for the experience.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Eric Westbrook
Eric Westbrook

More by Eric Westbrook

View profile
    • Like