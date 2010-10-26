Richard Windsor

The beginnings of a quick brand I'm developing for a friend. He's opening a unit which is too big for his first line of work (Drum Tuition) so he's topping up on his teaching skills for a second output (Fitness) to pay the rent.

Element - Drum Tuition
Element - Fitness

Posted on Oct 26, 2010
