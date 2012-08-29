Tim Eberts

Impavidus Logo Rework v2

crossfit impavidus lion shield crest logo
New direction for the Crossfit Impavidus logo redesign. Keeping this version cleaner and with a more family-friendly vibe. Still planning out the title text and location.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
